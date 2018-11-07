South Africa: Start Your Engines! MCQP Announces Racy 2018 Theme!

The theme for this year's MCQP , Africa's biggest costume party that annually rings in the festive season, was announced on Tuesday as MCQP Presents: Drag Race .

After five years the event will be returning to the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 15 December .

This year's theme offers two very different interpretations for partygoers - either the motoring side of things or the very popular reality TV show, RuPaul's Drag Race .

"I'm pretty sure everyone will agree that this year's theme offers the most diverse opportunity for all MCQP enthusiasts to create teams of any outfits or costumes that can range from the most extreme masculine - racing car teams - to the absolutely fabulous strutting their stuff in high heels, the most outrageously sexy dresses, while wearing the most OTT wigs, eyelashes and heavy makeup - and everything in between.

"Expect to see muscle cars, touring bikes and lots of on-the-track grease and muscle," said Ian McMahon, director of MCQP, in a statement to the media.

MCQP Presents: Drag Race will start at 19:00 on Saturday, 15 December. Early Bird tickets, starting at R370 for general access, R1500 for VIP tickets, as well as several other team package options like Racing Team for 10 (at R2700), Team 15 and Team 20 packages are now available at www.quicket.co.za .

VIP Includes all-night complimentary Bar in VIP lounge area, VIP shows and staging, sweets 'n snacks and trackside seats, fast track access and a private parking area, photo setups and more.

Limited Private Pitstop Trailers are also on offer at R30 000 for 20 persons, which will include all the benefits of VIP and much, much more.

