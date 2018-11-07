Nigerian Troops Ambushed, Captain Severely Wounded

A Captain in the Nigerian army, Zakari Sani, Tuesday night was ambushed and brutalised alongside other officers by unknown gunmen.

The troops were on Whirl Stroke operation in Benue state. Whirl Stroke operation a full-scale military operation in collaboration with other security agencies to completely restore law, order, peace and stability in that sate.

"Captain Zakari Sani, a very courageous and hardworking officer, was ambushed alongside other soldiers in Benue State while on operation WHIRL STROKE. STROKE," the defence headquarters tweeted on Tuesday.

"The officer was badly wounded and was evacuated to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi."

The Force said that Sani has undergone several medical procedures which have helped to stabilise him further.

It debunked allegation that the wounded officer had already been taken out of the country, saying, "Information given about Captain Zakari may be intended to ensure he gets the best of medical attention, but the narrative is not true.

"If he had been hurriedly taken out of the country without the stabilisation treatment according to medical advice, the outcome may not be certain."

The military noted that the officer was on medical surveillance for eventual medical evacuation outside the country. It explained that the foreign medical evacuation is a process that is done with the advice of the medical doctor that is administering the stabilization treatment.