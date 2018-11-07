4 November 2018

Tunisia: Poet Ayoub Ali Lassoued Wins First Prize At Douz Festival's International Poetry Competition

Tunis/Tunisia — Poet Ayoub Ali Lassoued Marzouki won the first prize at the international poetry competition of the 5th International Folk Poetry Festival in Douz (Southern Tunisia), held from November 1 to 4, 2018.

The second prize of this contest was awarded to poet Ridha Ben Abdellatif of Douz and the third went to Mohamed Boukraâ of Tataouine.

"The prize rewards the creativity of poetry and translates its importance and its ability to reflect the reality of peoples," said the winner of the competition Ayoub Lassoued Marzouki.

In total, 30 poets from several countries (Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Palestine ...) have been competing in this festival.

This year's competition theme is "Consciousness".

A tribute was paid to Palestine during this edition of the festival through the organisation of an exhibition of Palestinian heritage besides hosting an evening dedicated to the Palestinian cause.

