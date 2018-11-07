Tunisia: PM Receives FTF and Esperance De Tunis Presidents

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed received, on Sunday morning, in Dar Dhiafa, Carthage, President of the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) Wadii Jarii and President of Esperance Sportive de Tunis (EST) Hamdi Meddeb, as well as members of the club's steering committee.

The meeting focused on the circumstances in which was held the CAF Champions League first-leg final game that pitted Esperance ST against Egypt's Al Ahly in Alexandria's Borj Al Arab Stadium last Friday and the preparations for the second-leg final scheduled for next Friday in Rades Stadium.

In a statement at the end of the meeting, Jarii said this move reflects the interest that the State gives to the sports' sector sector and its willingness to support the federation as well as all Tunisian clubs during major international sports events.

"The Prime Minister has expressed his support through the institutions of the State and in particular, the Ministry of the Interior, to ensure the security component during the second-leg final game by taking into account the maximum attendance capacity of the Rades Olympic Stadium," he pointed out.

For his part, Riadh Bennour, president of the football section of Esperance thanked the Prime Minister for the attention he pays to the club, saying Youssef Chahed listened to a detailed report on Esperance's travel to Egypt and the incidents that accompanied the match.

He added that special arrangements will be made to secure the second-leg final for Friday, November 9 at the Rades stadium and this in co-ordination with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to ensure all the success at this celebration of continental football.

The first-leg of the CAF Champions League final had ended in a 3-1 win for the Cairo club and saw refereeing mistakes strongly denounced by the FTF and the steering committee of EST.