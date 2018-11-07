Tunisia: Table Tennis - Seamaster 2018 Arab Club Championships: Results of Saturday Matches

Tunisia will present two projects on seawater desalination and energy at the 1st Africa Investment Forum (AIF) to be… Read more »

This edition, the first to be hosted by Tunisia, sees the participation of 40 clubs in total including 15 women's clubs.

Tunis/Tunisia — With the exception of the "Grappe d'or de Grombalia" who defeated the Kuwaiti club in the women's competition, no Tunisian club have secured a win at Saturday's opening of the Seamaster 2018 Arab Table Tennis Club Championships that run from November 2 to 8, 2018 at the El Menzah Sports Palace.

