Tunisia: Table Tennis - Seamaster 2018 Arab Club Championships: Results of Saturday Matches

Tunis/Tunisia — With the exception of the "Grappe d'or de Grombalia" who defeated the Kuwaiti club in the women's competition, no Tunisian club have secured a win at Saturday's opening of the Seamaster 2018 Arab Table Tennis Club Championships that run from November 2 to 8, 2018 at the El Menzah Sports Palace.
This edition, the first to be hosted by Tunisia, sees the participation of 40 clubs in total including 15 women's clubs.
Participating clubs represent 12 countries, namely, Qatar, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine, Morocco, Libya, Sudan, Algeria, Bahrain and Tunisia.
Men's results
Played Saturday
Orthodox Union of Palestine - Bahrain Saar Club 0-3
Braini of Iraq - Raed Arbaa Algeria 1-3
Shabab Kharroub Iraq - Raquette d'or de Bizerte 3-0
Amal Atbara Sodan - Attadhamon of Kuwait 3-1
Sahel of Kuwait - Hilal of Sudan 3-0
Sinaa of Iraq - Al-Ahly of Egypt 0-3
Al-Sad Qatar - Asaria Libya 3-0
Bahrain Club - Al Medina Libya 3-0
Club Rafraf Tunisia - Zamalek of Egypt 0-3