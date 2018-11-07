Africa: Tunisia to Present Two Projects At 1st Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg

Aida Sghaeir — Tunisia will present two projects on seawater desalination and energy at the 1st Africa Investment Forum (AIF) to be held from November 7 to 9, 2018, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on the initiative of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The Tunisian delegation will be led by Minister of Development, Investment and International Co-operation Zied Laadhari, with the participation of the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG), the Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT), the Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA), the "Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations" (CDC) and the General Authority for Public Private Partnership (IGPPP).

"We have picked two projects for this forum that will be presented to investors including bankers who have previously registered to see the content of these projects," president of the IGPPP Atef Majdoub told TAP.

"The first project involves a seawater desalination plant in Ghannouch (Gabes) on behalf of the GCT.

With a daily capacity of 50,000 m3, the cost is estimated at 63.5 million dollars. This project has an environmental aspect since it preserves the water resources and the water table, given the water stress in the region," said Mejdoub.

The second project to be submitted to the AIF concerns the Skhira Power Plant (Sfax) which will have a production capacity of between 450 and 500 megawatts. The cost of the project is estimated at $ 440 million, added Mejdoub.

The IGPPP President said that this forum will also be a premarketing opportunity to seize given the opportunity the AIF offers to present other projects that have already been highlighted at the International Forum on Public Partnership - Private on September 18 in Tunis.

Afrika Regional Energy, Infrastructure, and Financial Sector Chief Achraf Tarsim told TAP that this platform will be the first African investment market to bring together international investors to present opportunities for structuring projects for development in Africa in front of internationally well-ranked investors.

Yacine Diama Fal, Deputy Director General of the AfDB's Regional Office for North Africa, reminded TAP that the AIF was introduced in Tunis in July in a series of Roadshows in several countries, given the importance of this forum that has focused its efforts on 5 priorities or "High 5" namely, Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa and Improve the Quality of Life of People of Africa.

AfDB President Akinwumi A. Adesina has summed all this in one sentence «I do not seek aid, I seek investment for Africa."

The African Investment Forum represents, in short, quite a challenge, because it will be the cradle of concrete agreements ready to be signed in Johannesburg from November 7 to 9, the time for speeches without action is now over, say the organisers.