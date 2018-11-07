Tunisia: Germany Supports Tunisia's Efforts in Countering Terrorism

Tunis/Tunisia — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier reiterated his country's willingness to support Tunisia's counter-terrorism efforts during his meeting Tuesday with President Béji Caid Essebsi in Berlin, on the fringes of the G20-Compact with Africa (G20-CwA) conference.

The German President commended the noteworthy progress made by Tunisia in consolidating democracy, the rule of law and the institutions, as well as its important efforts to ensure stability and address security issues.

He also recalled that Germany is willing to carry on its economic support to Tunisia to achieve the sought development, whether as part of bilateral co-operation or partnership with Africa.

Besides, he laid emphasis on the importance of intensifying co-operation programs for youth, particularly in the fields of education and vocational training.

Caid Essebsi affirmed, for his part, the mutual will to boost bilateral co-operation and diversify its fields, meeting the requirements of the economic transition in Tunisia.

The two officials discussed the last developments in the region, particularly in Libya, reaffirming willingness to support the whole political process and accelerate consensus among the Libyan sides to ensure stability in the region.