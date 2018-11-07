7 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kano Assembly Panel Vows to Continue Ganduje's Probe, Despite Court Order

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Murtala Adewale

Kano — Kano State House of Assembly committee investigating the allegation of $5 million bribery against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has vowed to continue with the assignment.

According to the panel, no court order stops it from investigating the governor.

Invitation has already been extended to an independent forensic expert by the panel to examine the authenticity of the controversial video clips where Ganduje was allegedly collecting the kickback from contractors.

Justice A.T. Badamasi of Kano High Court had on Monday ordered the panel to stop investigating the matter, pending the determination of a case filed before it.

The order followed a suit filed by one Muhammad Zubair, for himself and the national coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democratisation of Nigeria.

However, chairman of the seven-man panel, Baffa DanAgundi, told journalists yesterday at the assembly conference, that the court did not prevent the panel, and by extension the assembly, from carrying out its constitutional responsibility.

DanAgundi, who confirmed receiving ex parte order from the high court to maintain status quo, contended that the content of the order did not ask the panel to stop work.

He emphasised that Section 128 and 129 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was emphatic in empowering the assembly to continue with the investigation.

"We have received order from the high court filed by the Lawyers for Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria. From the content of the court order, the court has not categorically stopped us from continuing with our job.

"Like I said, the committee received the order and we would file our appearance by next Monday," Dan Agundi emphasised.

Also, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kano chapter, posited that the constitution was not ambiguous on the role of the assembly in the investigation of the governor.

The chairman, Lawan Musa, noted that section 128 and 129 of the Constitution gives the assembly the mandate to investigate issues with the aim of exposing corrupt practices, irrespective of who is involved.

He stressed the impartiality of the NBA as a professional body.

Nigeria

Kaduna Court Denies Shiite Leader El-Zakzaky, Wife Bail

Kaduna high court has denied the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El Zakzaky and his wife bail. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.