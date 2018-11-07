Nigeria: Kano Assembly Panel Vows to Continue Ganduje's Probe, Despite Court Order

Kano — Kano State House of Assembly committee investigating the allegation of $5 million bribery against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has vowed to continue with the assignment.

According to the panel, no court order stops it from investigating the governor.

Invitation has already been extended to an independent forensic expert by the panel to examine the authenticity of the controversial video clips where Ganduje was allegedly collecting the kickback from contractors.

Justice A.T. Badamasi of Kano High Court had on Monday ordered the panel to stop investigating the matter, pending the determination of a case filed before it.

The order followed a suit filed by one Muhammad Zubair, for himself and the national coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democratisation of Nigeria.

However, chairman of the seven-man panel, Baffa DanAgundi, told journalists yesterday at the assembly conference, that the court did not prevent the panel, and by extension the assembly, from carrying out its constitutional responsibility.

DanAgundi, who confirmed receiving ex parte order from the high court to maintain status quo, contended that the content of the order did not ask the panel to stop work.

He emphasised that Section 128 and 129 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was emphatic in empowering the assembly to continue with the investigation.

"We have received order from the high court filed by the Lawyers for Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria. From the content of the court order, the court has not categorically stopped us from continuing with our job.

"Like I said, the committee received the order and we would file our appearance by next Monday," Dan Agundi emphasised.

Also, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kano chapter, posited that the constitution was not ambiguous on the role of the assembly in the investigation of the governor.

The chairman, Lawan Musa, noted that section 128 and 129 of the Constitution gives the assembly the mandate to investigate issues with the aim of exposing corrupt practices, irrespective of who is involved.

He stressed the impartiality of the NBA as a professional body.