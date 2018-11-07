Zimbabwe: Govt Targets 1,5m Houses By 2023

Photo: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

Masvingo — Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira has reaffirmed that Government is committed to its development agenda targets of constructing a total of 1,5 million middle-income housing units by the year 2023.

He was speaking at the belated United Nations World Habitat Day commemorations held at Nemamwa Growth Point last week.

The UN General Assembly in 1985 set aside the first Monday of October for the World Habitat Day Commemorations.

The commemorations are aimed at reflecting on towns and cities for availability of adequate clean human shelter. This year the event ran under the theme: "Municipal Solid Waste".

"These commemorations serve to remind the entire world of its collective responsibility on the future of human settlement," said Minister Chadzamira.

"His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa respects provisions of international law and the Constitution of Zimbabwe on people's rights to clean settlements.

"The Government is still committed to building over 1,5 million houses by the end of 2023. As a nation we take pride in delivering sound human settlements across the country. Our focus is on both urban and rural settlements."

This year's theme promotes UN focal areas of inclusive housing, financing and utilities provision.

"Section 29 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe stipulates that the State, all institutions and agencies of Government at every level must take reasonable legislative and other measures to ensure access to adequate shelter by all people," said Minister Chadzamira.

"It must not be adequate shelter alone, but adequate clean shelter. Here in Masvingo, solid waste management and recycling has become an industry, which employs hundreds of youths in line with the clean city concept."

According to Minister Chadzamira, the clean city concept is a measure adopted by the Government to curb the outbreak of a number of diseases among them typhoid and cholera.

He said local authorities and land developers were responsible for the implementation of housing projects in the country.

Minister Chadzamira said already Government was descending heavily on land barons in Masvingo and other cities.

These, he said, were wreaking havoc and swindling unsuspecting home seekers of their hard-earned money.