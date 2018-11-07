7 November 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Sankhulani Health Centre Closes Over Witchcraft Allegations

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — Nsanje's Sankhulani health facility has been closed down as health personnel have left the facility due to alleged witchcraft activities.

The development has forced communities in the area of Traditional Authority Mlolo, particularly around Sankhulani to be in dilemma and fearing for their lives.

Speaking in an interview Monday, Mlolo Area Development Committee (ADC) Vice chairperson, Hastings Tembo confirmed the development, saying all the facility personnel have left the place.

"Clinicians and nurses have been found naked outside their homes and even being dumped at a nearby graveyard. Other health workers were becoming blind and even speaking strangely when doing their work, more especially at the labour ward.

"Even the personnel's children were fainting for no apparent reasons. This development has angered the health workers and forced them to leave the facility," explain Tembo.

Senior Group Kalonga of the area concurred with Tembo as she claimed to have summoned the communities around the facility and the health personnel on behalf of the Chief Mlolo to map the way forward.

"It is true that the facility has been closed as the health workers have left over witchcraft allegations. It is a concern on our part as communities are failing to get the much needed health services.

"However, we have reported the matter to the district health office so that together we resolve the issue," said Senior Group Village head Kalonga.

Nsanje District Health Office spokesperson, Stanley Chilumbu, while acknowledging to have heard about the situation, asked for more time to liaise with the district health administration officer and the District Medical officer who went to the area to investigate further.

"I have heard about the situation, however, District Health Administration Officer and the District Medical officer are yet to brief me on the outcome of their visit to the health centre. I need more time to contact them so that I provide you with the necessary information on the matter," urged Chilumbu.

