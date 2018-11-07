6 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: NCCE Organises 'Clean Accra Campaign'

By Allia Noshie

A clean-up exercise dubbed, "Clean Accra Campaign", has been held in Accra on Saturday.

The exercise, which will be done fortnightly, was organised by the Accra Metropolitan Secretariat of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The clean-up took place at the Odawna market, Kaneshie station, Tiptoe lane, Obra spot, Adabraka market and its environs.

A senior civic educator, Madam Constance Effah, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said, it was about time Ghanaians changed their attitude towards their environment.

Sanitation, she said, was a major concern to the NCCE, and therefore, every citizen must play their part to make the country clean.

Madam Effah advised traders to report people who litter indiscriminately to the nearest police station for the offenders to be brought to book to curb filth in the country.

She urged waste management organisations to be proactive, saying "we don't want to see heaps of rubbish at our lorry stations and markets anymore."

Madam Effah also appealed to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to intensify the National Sanitation Day to help check filth in the country.

About 20 offenders were punished by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly for not helping in the clean-up exercise.

