Kenya: Sports Dispute Tribunal Halts BAK Elections

Sports Dispute Tribunal and Sports Registrar have stopped Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) elections that were due November 16 this year in Nairobi.

Sports Dispute Tribunal ordered BAK to convene a Special General Meeting (SGM) immediately to plan for the elections that must be held within 60 days from November 6.

At the same time, while nullifying the elections, Sports Registrar Rose Wasike told BAK that Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has demanded for a thorough scrutiny of the federation's activities and a report submitted within two weeks from November 4.

Mombasa County Boxing Association had sought an injunction to stop the elections after its members were barred from two full council meetings, on September 24 and October 26, that came with some drastic changes.

The September 24 Council Meeting at Kaloleni Social Hall amended the BAK constitution where executive committee members were denied the right to vote during the elections.

The meeting unanimously appointed Lieutenant Colonel Paul Mung'ori as the new secretary general, replacing Isaac Mbote.

The October 26 meeting set the date for the elections besides banning two officials; national vice president Albert Matito and deputy secretary general David Munuhe for 10 years each for misconduct.

Athman Mohammed, Crispin Onyango and Hellen Mboya from Mombasa had sued BAK president John Kameta, secretary general Lieutenant Colonel Paul Mung'ori and George Onyango.

In a ruling signed by Sports Dispute Tribunal chairman John Ohaga, the matter shall be mentioned on December 4 to monitor compliance with the orders and for further directions.

"The respondents are prohibited from making any further decisions for BAK except those that relate to convening the elections. There shall be no election on November 16," said Ohaga.

The ruling indicated that the elections didn't conform to regulation 20 (2) of the Sports Registrar Regulations which rewires that the Sports Registrar is informed at least four weeks prior to the expected date of elections.

"Further, Chapter 8 of the AIBA By-Laws requires federations to inform Aiba at least one month before the election," said the ruling.

Wasike said in her statement: "The Cabinet Secretary directed me under section 52 of the Sports Act to inspect the Boxing Association of Kenya and submit the report to his office within two weeks."

"Further, you are also requested to submit a constitution that is in line with the Kenya Constitution 2010 and the Sports Act before you carry out the said election."

Kameta said he will challenge the decision at the High Court, accusing the Sports Dispute Tribunal of failing to address the issue at hand.

"It was whether Mombasa are eligible to take part in the meeting and elections or not," said Kameta, who accused Echesa, Wasike and the Sports Dispute Tribunal of ganging up against BAK. "I don't want to stay any longer as president."