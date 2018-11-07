7 November 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Kuwala Health Media Trust in Fundraising Drive

By Easter Khunga

Mzuzu — Kuwala Health Media Trust has organized a fundraising luncheon scheduled for November 24, 2018 to raise funds for buying cervical cancer diagnosis equipment for its clinic in Mzuzu.

Speaking Tuesday in an interview with Malawi News Agency, Kuwala Health Media Trust Board Secretary, Solomon Chomba, said the clinic uses conventional means of detecting cervical cancer, hence the need for modern equipment.

"We want to hold a fundraising luncheon and use the money for buying the necessary equipment so that we ably provide services to our clients," said Chomba.

He said with the new equipment in place, the clinic anticipates reaching out to as many people as possible with cervical cancer screening services.

Chairperson for the fundraising committee, Joseph Nkhonjera, said preparations for the luncheon are at an advanced stage and looks forward for stakeholders support for the clinic's intended purpose.

"We appeal to all government departments and non-governmental organizations to support this initiative as it will help ease our challenges in the fight against cervical cancer," said Nkhonjera.

Kuwala Health Media Trust established in 2013, is based in Mzuzu City and advocates for good health practices.

