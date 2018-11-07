7 November 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: UTM Dragged to Supreme Court of Appeal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jackson Soko and Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — Attorney General and Registrar of Political Parties in the country on Tuesday appealed against the court ruling that United Transformation Movement (UTM) must be registered within seven days.

The High Court Judge in Blantyre, John Chirwa made the ruling on November 2, 2018 that UTM must be registered in the same way it was presented to the Registrar of Political Parties during its application.

On September 13 this year (2018), UTM officials applied to the Registrar of Political Parties to get their party registered but it was denied on the basis that it used the abbreviation (UTM) instead of the full name United Transformation Movement.

However, the UTM officials through their legal team appealed the matter to the High Court where they won the case.

According to the document that Malawi News Agency has seen from Supreme Court of Appeal, the respondent of the case is Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima who is the leader of the movement and appellants are the Attorney General and Registrar of Political Parties.

"Take notice that the appellants being dissatisfied with the decision of Hon. Justice Chirwa delivered in open court on 2nd November 2018, finding for the respondent and ordering of appellant to register the movement as a political party within seven days from the said date Do here by appeal to the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal against the whole foresaid decision of the Hon. Judge," the document reads.

The court is expected to make the ruling on the application of the appellants on November 13, 2018.

Malawi

Herbalist Convicted for Administering Poison

Mzimba Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a herbalist to two and half years imprisonment with hard labor, for… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.