Malawi: UTM Dragged to Supreme Court of Appeal

Lilongwe — Attorney General and Registrar of Political Parties in the country on Tuesday appealed against the court ruling that United Transformation Movement (UTM) must be registered within seven days.

The High Court Judge in Blantyre, John Chirwa made the ruling on November 2, 2018 that UTM must be registered in the same way it was presented to the Registrar of Political Parties during its application.

On September 13 this year (2018), UTM officials applied to the Registrar of Political Parties to get their party registered but it was denied on the basis that it used the abbreviation (UTM) instead of the full name United Transformation Movement.

However, the UTM officials through their legal team appealed the matter to the High Court where they won the case.

According to the document that Malawi News Agency has seen from Supreme Court of Appeal, the respondent of the case is Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima who is the leader of the movement and appellants are the Attorney General and Registrar of Political Parties.

"Take notice that the appellants being dissatisfied with the decision of Hon. Justice Chirwa delivered in open court on 2nd November 2018, finding for the respondent and ordering of appellant to register the movement as a political party within seven days from the said date Do here by appeal to the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal against the whole foresaid decision of the Hon. Judge," the document reads.

The court is expected to make the ruling on the application of the appellants on November 13, 2018.