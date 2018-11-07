Zimbabwe: ZTA Hires Aljazeera in Bid to Market Country's Tourist Attractions

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has engaged global news network, Aljazeera in efforts to market the country as a suitable tourism destination for world tourists.

ZTA did this through signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the world news giant.

The arrangement will see Aljazeera's English channel broadcasting and listing all the facilities in Zimbabwe's hospitality sector reaching out to a wider local and international audience.

The collaboration will also see the institution conduct a media training on selected members from the Authority.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing World Travel Market event in London, the Executive Director of the Global Brand Communications Division at Aljazeera Media Network, Abdulla AlNajjar, expressed optimism with the partnership.

"We are pleased to have signed this partnership with ZTA which will further increase Aljazeera's reach in Zimbabwe.

"In addition, as part of our drive to help communities to enhance the quality of journalism and sharing of information, Aljazeera Media Institute shall conduct media training for selected ZTA members. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership," he said.

This partnership comes at an opportune time when Zimbabwe is seriously looking at intensifying branding and communications in various source markets in line with its Vision 2025: National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy.

Commenting on the partnership, ZTA Chief Executive, Karikoga Kaseke said the deal will help alter some negative world perceptions about the country.

"Zimbabwe has been through a negative patch in the past which attracted a spate of unfavorable publicity across its markets.

"Our partnership for promotion of Zimbabwe tourism with Aljazeera comes at a critical time when we are looking at regaining the lost market share in various source markets and communications is one of the key strategies the authority will employ to tell the positive story of destination Zimbabwe," he said.

Launched in 1996, Aljazeera is available in over 150 countries with over 80 bureaus around the world.

It has access to 380 million homes and over 1.6 million hotel rooms around world.

The network enjoys a virtually global footprint, connecting with its wide audience via several satellites, cable and digital platforms.