Malawi: Mzimba Herbalist Convicted for Administering Poison - Gets 2 Years Jail Term

Mzimba Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a herbalist to two and half years imprisonment with hard labor, for administering poison to a man whose money was stolen.

The court heard that Lasted Moyo Khozombi 52, of Chiti village T/A Chindi, had in July 2018, administered some local medication to Philip Nkunika to help him find out who stole his money.

After taking the medication, Nkunika developed some side effects in August, which made him and his relatives report the matter to Mzimba Police station.

The police arrested Khozombi and charged him with a case of unlawful administering of poison which led to his conviction.

Police prosecutor, Henry Mkwecha said unlawful administering of poison contradicts section 240 of the penal code and attracts a minimum sentence of three years imprisonment with hard labor.