6 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Did Any Trial Proceed Regarding the Diabugu Incident?

The answer is in the negative. The trial of those arrested did not proceed. Foroyaa is still calling on the state to handle this incident with tremendous care.

People are living under a state without most of them knowing its laws. Hence custom and tradition prevail over the laws of the state where people are ignorant of the law. The state must also accept responsibility for not educating its citizens to know where customs stop and where law begins and the implication of setting aside the law to impose customs and tradition by social sanctions.

Mediation and conciliation appear to be the best way forward. A council of the wise is still necessary to promote good neighbourliness in Diabugu.

Gambia

