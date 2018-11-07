Nigeria: I'll Like to Have a Club, I Don't Have to Own Arsenal - Dangote

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, had said he would like to have a club and that it does not have to be Arsenal.

He was reported to have considered buying a football club other than London-based Arsenal if controlling shareholder Stan Kroenke refuses to sell.

Dangote in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the New Economy Forum in Singapore said :"We'll have an excess amount of cash to start playing around with."

By the time we've finished the world's biggest oil refinery in Lagos, we'll be a $30bn company in terms of revenue.

'We'll have an excess amount of cash to start playing around with to buy Arsenal.

"I'm very attached to Arsenal but if he won't sell, I might have to change. I'm very much a fan of football. I'll like to have a club. I don't have to own Arsenal," he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the New Economy Forum in Singapore.