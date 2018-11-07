Zimbabwe: ZDF Aims to Foster Community Relations

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces' (ZDF) interaction activities are aimed at uplifting disadvantaged groups in communities, Commander ZDF General Philip Valerio Sibanda has said.

In a speech read on his behalf, by Brigadier-General Stanley Mangena during the Commander ZDF Executive Interactive Initiative (EII) Fun Shoot Mashonaland Central chapter in Bindura over the weekend, General Sibanda said it was part of the ZDF social responsibility and initiative to interact with communities and the corporate world in the upliftment of underprivileged communities.

"We are grateful to be working with the corporate world in most ZDF activities. These events are meant to foster military relations with civilians in communities as well as fundraise for projects to support disadvantaged sections of society," said General Sibanda.

"I want to appreciate the organisers of this event as well as thank the corporate world for its support despite economic hardships being currently experienced. There is evidence in the growth of the Commander ZDF (EII).

"It is my wish that we continue working together so as to strengthen relations between the army and communities," he said.

The chairman of the Mashonaland Central chapter initiative, Mr Alikem Hove, said proceeds from the EII shoot will go a long way in developing the society through charities.

"All the money that will be raised today will be donated to children's homes. To us, this is a way of giving back to the community," he said.

"In the next event we are going to rope in more corporates to support the event. As you can see, some are here and we will also make this event more visible even in the media so that we pull more crowds. We are satisfied with today's turn out."

The EII Fun Shoot is the brain child of the ZDF Commander and the idea behind this is to create and develop synergies, communication and interaction among the ZDF, business community and civilians.