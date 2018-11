Abuja — Four members of the House of Representatives have dumped the All Progressive Congress for other political parties, citing internal wrangling.

The decision was contained in their letters read on the floor of the chamber yesterday by Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

While Biodun Awoleye Dada (Oyo State) defected to Accord Party, Olusegun Williams (Ogun), Lawal Hassan (Zamfara) and Dapo Adesina (Oyo) joined Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party and African Democratic Congress.