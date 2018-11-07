6 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Warns Schools Demanding Forex

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Zimbabwe's bond notes and U.S. dollar notes.
By Leroy Dzenga

Government has issued a stern warning to schools after it emerged that some were demanding tuition fees in United States dollars.

Some top private schools have already sent out circulars to parents advising them to pay next term's tuition in US dollars.

Parents fear more schools might follow the bandwagon.

Responding to questions from journalists after a media briefing, Primary and Secondary Education Secretary Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango warned schools to desist from making such demands saying it was a violation of Government policy.

"If there are schools asking for US dollars they will be brought to book because we have not received any policy to the contrary. We know that fees are being paid in local currency because people are getting their salaries in local currency.

"We have not been advised of any changes so far," said Dr Masango.

Her remarks come after Government, through the Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, urged businesses to observe the multi-currency system prevailing in the country.

The move by some schools to ask for a single currency is clear contempt of the Government's position.

Dr Masango assured parents that this year the Electronic Ministry Application Platform (EMAP) for Form One boarding pupils will be seamless unlike last year when it was marred by technical glitches.

"We took in suggestions that came from stakeholders when we were making improvements on the EMAP system, as a result we do not expect it to crush especially with the measures we have put in place," said Dr Masango.

Parents were also urged to apply early on the platform as there are just 24 320 boarding places yet 350 810 candidates sat for their Grade 7 examinations in 2018.

"Parents who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to start applying through the platform (www.emap.co.zw). This year's platform will run from November 5, 2018 to December 21, 2018.

"Successful applicants will be notified through short message service (sms) by the respective school heads. Details about individual school enrolment patterns, school fees and levies are available on this platform," Dr Masango said.

Zimbabwe

Govt Targets 1,5 Million Houses By 2023

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira has reaffirmed that Government is committed to its development… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.