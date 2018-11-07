Zimbabwe: Govt Warns Schools Demanding Forex

Photo: allafrica.com

Zimbabwe's bond notes and U.S. dollar notes.

Government has issued a stern warning to schools after it emerged that some were demanding tuition fees in United States dollars.

Some top private schools have already sent out circulars to parents advising them to pay next term's tuition in US dollars.

Parents fear more schools might follow the bandwagon.

Responding to questions from journalists after a media briefing, Primary and Secondary Education Secretary Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango warned schools to desist from making such demands saying it was a violation of Government policy.

"If there are schools asking for US dollars they will be brought to book because we have not received any policy to the contrary. We know that fees are being paid in local currency because people are getting their salaries in local currency.

"We have not been advised of any changes so far," said Dr Masango.

Her remarks come after Government, through the Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, urged businesses to observe the multi-currency system prevailing in the country.

The move by some schools to ask for a single currency is clear contempt of the Government's position.

Dr Masango assured parents that this year the Electronic Ministry Application Platform (EMAP) for Form One boarding pupils will be seamless unlike last year when it was marred by technical glitches.

"We took in suggestions that came from stakeholders when we were making improvements on the EMAP system, as a result we do not expect it to crush especially with the measures we have put in place," said Dr Masango.

Parents were also urged to apply early on the platform as there are just 24 320 boarding places yet 350 810 candidates sat for their Grade 7 examinations in 2018.

"Parents who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to start applying through the platform (www.emap.co.zw). This year's platform will run from November 5, 2018 to December 21, 2018.

"Successful applicants will be notified through short message service (sms) by the respective school heads. Details about individual school enrolment patterns, school fees and levies are available on this platform," Dr Masango said.