6 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: We Won't Underrate Any Team - Gunjur Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Fatty

Gunjur gaffer Balla Jatta says his side won't be underrating their next opponents in the knockout stages. The South Boys managed a 1-0 win over a much changed Brikama team Sunday evening in a game that raised suspicion of favouritism.

'Ok we are not going to underrate any team. It doesn't matter who we face,' he said, while extolling the game's only scorer and skipper Mbemba Fatty for his heroics.

'Mbemba is a kind of a player who can change the game any minute. On his day, we can change the game for us and he is a big player in the tournament,' he says.

Gunjur drew Brufut, Lamin all in stalemate affairs before they picked all points against Brikama.

Gambia

Sandu Nam Survives Car Accident

The National Assembly Member for Sandu Mahamed Mahanerah has on Sunnday morning, November 4th, 2018 survived a car… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.