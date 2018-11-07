6 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Brikama Coach Denies Favouring Gunjur

By Abdoulie Fatty

Brikama Zonal team gaffer Ebrima Jatta has repudiated claims of his side favouring Gunjur by fielding in a weak team.

Jatta made a total overhaul of his side making a good number of changes to the Sateba outfit that took on Brufut last Wednesday.

The moved had speculation rife amid rumours Jatta deliberately fielded a weak team to help ensure the 2016 cup winners qualification.

'I played my normal game and lost to Gunjur 1-0. We did our best. I'm not disappointed, it's football. I accept the defeat and it is not like I backed Gunjur. I have lot of players so I can stick with just one 11-man squad. There are players who come to training and are not accorded playing minutes so this is an opportunity for them,' Ebrima said in the aftermath of the game having secured qualification to the next round of the Semlex co-sponsored tournament.

