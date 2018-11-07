6 November 2018

Gambia: Foreign Football Expert for Gambia Women's Game

By Abdoulie Fatty

Gambia has acquired the services of a German football expert to aid the country's women's game growth. Monkia Staab, a Uefa Pro -license holder, inked a two-year deal, tasked with helping ensure development of the women's game from bottom up.

She voiced delight over her appointment at her unveiling yesterday afternoon.

Born in Frankfurt, Staab was a footballer with stints with Southampton, PSG, Queen Park Rangers before opting for the dug-out as she coached the likes of Bahrain, Pakistan and Qatar national teams.

A globetrotting expert, Monika has been to over 80 countries working to help improve the women's game there while advocating for gender equality.

In 2014, she was named Germany's Football Ambassador.

