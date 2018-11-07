5 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gandawa On the Run

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa (file photo).
By Fidelis Munyoro

Former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa was today issued with an arrest warrant after he failed to turn up for his corruption trial relating to the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

Gandawa, who is facing 14 counts of fraud and criminal abuse of office, was expected to appear before High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi for trial.

His name was called three times to no avail. Prosecuting, Mr Clement Chimbari applied for Gandawa's arrest, prompting the judge to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant.

Defence lawyer Mr Bernard Chidziva indicated to the judge that he last saw his client before the elections in July. Gandawa was indicted for trial at the High Court in April this year.

He was arrested last year together with Nicholas Mapute, the Zimdef principal director of finance, for allegedly misappropriating over $400,000 in Zimdef funds.

The arrests, which also affected then higher education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, were carried out by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Zimbabwe

Govt Targets 1,5 Million Houses By 2023

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira has reaffirmed that Government is committed to its development… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.