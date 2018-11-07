Morocco: HM the King Says Morocco Is Ready for Direct and Frank Dialogue With Algeria, Proposes Setting Up of Joint Political Mechanism

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI said, on Tuesday, that Morocco stands ready for a direct and frank dialogue with Algeria and proposed the setting up of a joint political mechanism for dialogue and consultation in order to settle the transient differences impeding the development of relations between the two countries.

In a speech on the 43rd anniversary of the Green march, HM the King recalled that, soon after he acceded to the throne, he asked earnestly and in good faith that the borders between the two countries be opened and that Moroccan-Algerian relations be normalized.

"I should like to say today, in a very straightforward and responsible way, that Morocco stands ready for a direct and frank dialogue with our sister nation, Algeria, in order to settle the transient and objective differences impeding the development of relations between the two countries," said the monarch.

To this end, HM the King suggested to "our Algerian brothers that we set up a joint political mechanism for dialogue and consultation. This mechanism's format, nature and level of representation can be mutually agreed upon."

Morocco is willing to consider the proposals or initiatives Algeria may want to offer in this regard so as to break the stalemate in the relations between the two neighbors and sister nations, said the sovereign, adding that the mission of this mechanism would be to analyze all the issues on hand in good faith and in a very frank, objective and honest way, using an open-ended agenda, without conditions or exceptions.

HM the King noted that this mechanism can also serve as a practical platform for cooperation regarding all bilateral matters, particularly with respect to making the most of the numerous development opportunities existing in the Maghreb region.

"It will also contribute to enhancing bilateral coordination and consultation and help us rise to regional and international challenges, particularly in terms of fighting terrorism and addressing the issue of migration," the sovereign stressed, reiterating his "commitment to work hand in hand with my brothers in Algeria, making sure their national institutions are fully respected."

"Given our warm feelings towards the Algerian people and leadership, and the esteem in which we hold them, we shall spare no effort in Morocco to build our bilateral relations on the solid foundations of trust, solidarity and neighborliness, in keeping with the words of my ancestor - may peace and blessings be upon Him - who said that Gabriel recommended so persistently that He treat neighbors well that He thought he would give them a share of the inheritance," HM the King said.

The sovereign deplored the division and lack of unity in the Maghreb, underlining that this unreasonable situation is utterly inconsistent with the brotherly bonds uniting our peoples, who share the same religion, language, history and destiny.

"This reality is at odds with the ambition that induced the generation who fought for freedom and independence to seek to achieve the unity of the Maghreb, as symbolized, at the time, by the Tangier Conference, which was held in 1958 and whose sixtieth anniversary we are commemorating this year," HM the King said.

The sovereign recalled that the Kingdom's position in support of the Algerian revolution strengthened the bonds between the Moroccan Monarchy and the Algerian Resistance, and also paved the way for joint Maghrebian political awareness and action.

"Together, we fought colonial rule for many years until independence was obtained. We know each other very well, and many Moroccan and Algerian families are united by the bonds of marriage and kinship," HM the King affirmed, saying that "our peoples' interests are best served by our unity, integration and complementarity. There is actually no need for third-party mediation."

"Nevertheless, we must be realistic and admit that the state of our bilateral relations is not normal, much less acceptable," HM the King stressed.