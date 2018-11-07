7 November 2018

Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Attends Adb Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Tuesday, 6th November, 2018, to participate in the Africa Investment Forum, which is being held in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the invitation of the African Development Bank.

The Forum will enable invited Heads of State and Governments to engage with the investor community and explore potential investments and financing. President Akufo-Addo will participate, as a panelist, in "Championing Investments: Presidential Investment Chats", and also at the launch of the EU-AU High level platform on Sustainable Energy Investments in Africa.

On Ghana-specific engagements, the President will meet investors interested in the development, financing and construction of projects such as the Takoradi Refinery Company, which intends to refine some 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day; and the Accra Skytrain Project, which aims to develop an elevated light rail mass transit project for Accra.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for Railways Development, Hon. Joe Ghartey, MP; Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mr. Yofi Grant, and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Friday, 9th November, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

