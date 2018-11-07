Ghana: 10 Die in 3 Gruesome Accidents

Ten persons have been confirmed dead in three gory accidents at Gomoa Mpota on the Accra-Winneba Highway, Berekum-Nsoatre Highway and Ofankor barrier, Accra, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The six, who died at Gomoa Mpota, are three males and three females.

They were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Confirming the accident, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong said that the driver of the Sprinter Bus with Registration number GT3389-17, Kwaku Ofori, was moving from Takoradi to Accra with 22 passengers on board.

She said, on reaching a section of the road at Gomoa Mpata, near Winneba, in the Central Region, he over took a vehicle ahead of him and in the process the rear tyre of the sprinter bus got burst.

That, she said, resulted in the vehicle somersaulting and colliding with a Toyota saloon car, being driven by Mohammad Abdullah with one occupant on board.

Both drivers, she said, were currently on admission at the Trauma and Specialist hospital at Winneba.

The other passengers, who were injuried, DSP Oppong said, were rushed to Winneba Municipal hospital and the Trauma and Specialist hospital.

She said the deceased had been deposited at both the Winneba Government hospital and the Specialist and Trauma hospital mortuary for autopsy.

In the accident which recorded three deaths, six vehicles were involved and several motorists and passengers who were injured and admitted at different hospitals yet to be identified.

The vehicles which were from Nsawam to Accra, include a Sino tipper truck with registration number GN1273-18, a Hyundai Urvan with number GE 5597-18.

The tipper truck on reaching the Ofankor barrier was reported to have crashed into the urban vehicle, with passengers on board.

The accident, which occurred at 4:30am resulted in heavy traffic on the Nsawam-Accra Highway while large crowds trooped to the scene to catch a glimpse of the bodies.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to rescue victims and direct traffic.

Eyewitnesses told that Ghanaian Times that two people in the Urvan vehicle and the mate of the truck died on the spot.

He said resident rushed to the scene to assist in the rescue of victims from the mangled Urvan vehicle.

The Mile '7'District Police Commander, Superintendent (Supt) Issifu Tanko, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, stating that the accident involved a State Transport Corporation bus ,a taxi, a school bus, 'trotro' and a pickup.

He said the bodies have been sent to the Police Hospital Mortuary, adding that the vehicles had been towed to the police station.

Supt Tanko said efforts were being made to identify the deceased.

The Police Commander said the cause of the accident was not known.

The third accident, which happened on Saturday, occurred when a Ford Transit Bus with registration number AE 661-13 tried to overtake a tractor.

In the process, the high light of an oncoming vehicle blurred the vision of the ford transit bus driver and he crashed with the tractor on the side thereby killing a female passenger in the bus.

According to the police, the driver of the bus, Kwabena Kyere, said when he was trying to overtake the tractor, the driver of the tractor veered into the inner lane.

A male passenger, who was seated in front of the bus, had his left shoulder peeled off, while other passengers were injured.

The victims, who were travelling from Berekum to Sunyani were rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital.

According to the police, the driver of the Ford Transit Bus has, however been treated and discharged.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Stella Sedame, said that when the police rushed to the accident scene, some residents had taken the victims to the hospital for treatment, adding that the accident vehicles were towed to the regional MTTD yard for further investigation.

Supt. Sedame said the police was conducting investigation to locate the driver, who was not found at the scene, or the owner of the tractor and appealed to the public to help the command to locate the two.