6 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Nurses and Midwifery Council Board Inaugurated

By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

An 11-member governing board of the Nurses and Midwifery Council (N&MC) has inaugurated in Accra.

The board, which is chaired by Madam Veronica Mina Darko, is to see to the planning and programme, governance, policy and personnel management, and the public relations aspect of the council.

Other members of the board are Mr Felix Nyante, Dr Kwaku Asante-Krobea, Mrs Netta Forson Ackon, Dr Otchere Addai-Mensah and Madam Monica Afia Nkrumah.

The rest are Mrs Elfreda Amy Dankyi, Mrs Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, Col. Emelia Duah, Dr Fancis Boateng Agyenim and Commissioner of Police (COP) Andrews Kwasi Gyabaah.

Inaugurating the board, the Deputy Minister of Health, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, said the vision of the government to move the country beyond aid required prudent management of resources, accountability and provision of effective oversight, and strategic advice to the management of institutions such as the council.

He said the members of the board were drawn from various institutions due to their professional pedigree, wealth of experience and strong networks that would be needed to achieve desired results.

Mr Aboagye-Gyedu charged the board to make sound decisions that were needed to run the council effectively.

On behalf of the board, Madam Darko assured that they would see to the regulation of education, and training and practice of nursing and midwifery in order to instill public confidence in the nursing and midwifery professions.

She said the perception of the public about the nursing and midwifery profession was not good, because the standard of practice was low, and assured of restoring the past glory of both professions.

Madam Darko said the board had the responsibility to work with the management of the council to secure the interest of the public, highest standard of training and practice of the nursing and midwifery professions.

