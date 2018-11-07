Ghana: Acquah Wins 'Fun & Run 4 Street Children' Race

Samuel Acquah, a member of the Ghana Mountaineers Organisation (GMO) emerged winner of this year's 'Fun & Run 4 Street Children' competition held over the weekend in Accra.

He won the 10 km run organised by Chance for Children, a non-governmental organisation and German Swiss International School over the weekend in a time of 43.25 seconds.

The event was to raise funds to support the activities of Chance for Children to help street children.

Over 300 runners took part in the competition.

Acquah opened a huge gap to record a comfortable victory ahead of Jarbe V. Vuuron and Prince Adinjupi who followed in second and third positions.

In the female category, Valerie Fargou placed first in a time of 50.26 seconds with Corey Shawwow and Judit Eiwau in second and third places, respectively.

The 5km adult run saw Anton Ushinskii finishing first in a time of 29. 05 seconds while Mirko Araldi and Maik Blaser came in second and third while Sara Stayte took 35.23 seconds to beat Lauren Simpson and Teresa Adubea to second and third places respectively.

In the male category of the 5km run, Lorenzo Araldi beat Antoine Demoulin and Dominic Sodjah to second and third places in a time of 29.12 seconds with Jade Demoulin coming first in a time of 36.18 seconds in the female category with Lin Dracifer and Alina Sando following in that order.

Addressing participants at the end of the run, Madam Daniela Rüdisüli Sodjah, a director at Chance for Children congratulated all the participants for coming out in their numbers to take part in the run to support a worthy course.

In a chat with Times Sports, Mr Daniel Awuley Nartey Co-Director at Chance for Children noted that his outfit was aimed at helping rid the street of the children.

Started in 1999 in Labadi, the organisation, he revealed, has kids ranging from six years to 19 years with over 160 children currently receiving support from them throughout the country.

"With the support of our partners and helpers we have been able to sponsor over 400 kids and helped in changing their lives over these years and we hope to continue until the street is fully ridden off of any kid."

He thanked the German Swiss International School for their immense support and offering to have an exchange programme with the over 60 children from Chance for Children.