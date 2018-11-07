Ghana: 10 Selected for Accra Maltavator Challenge

The second season of Ghana's obstacle course competition, The Maltavator Challenge started at the Ajax Park at the University of Ghana, Legon with hundreds of people turning up for the competition.

Participants engaged in about 10 events including thigh jump, scrabbling, hurdles, running and monkey jump to stand the chance of being selected for the next stage of the competition.

At the end of Saturday's event, 10 finalists were selected from the 'Accra Maltavator Challenge' with the next event scheduled for the Police Reserve Park in Takoradi on Saturday, November 10, to recruit 10 more contestants.

This will be followed by events in Kumasi and Tamale on November 17 and 24 respectively to eventually select the top six finalists to represent Ghana in the Pan-African event.

The Brand Manager for Malta Guinness Ghana, organisers of the event, Roland Ofori explained that the Maltavator Challenge was a way of giving back to society."

"The Maltavator Challenge' has tested our patrons physically and mentally, which is symbolic of the challenges we face daily in life," he added.

He said it was interesting to see participants battle it out in many events including weightlifting and other endurance exercises.

The top six finalists from Ghana will later battle other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroun, Kenya, Ethiopia and Cote D'Ivoire for the ultimate prize of $20,000 in the pan African finale to be held in South Africa 3in 2019.