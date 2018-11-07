Ghana: Beach Soccer Super Cup Match for Dec. 2

The Ghana Beach Soccer Association (GBSA) has fixed December 2 for the 2018 Beach Soccer Super Cup tournament to be staged at the Laboma Beach Soccer Arena in Accra.

The one-day tournament which is to crown the champion of champions of Ghana beach soccer in the year under review will involve four teams from two zones.

Speaking at the launch of the tournament on Friday at the venue, the Deputy Technical Director of the association, Mr George Darko said a total of 16 teams divided into two zones will battle for the opportunity to represent their zones in the finals.

Greater Accra and Volta regional teams have been grouped in zone A with teams in the Central and Western regions making up group zone B.

According to him, teams in zone A will have a round-robin competition on November 10 and 11 at the Laboma Soccer Arena to determine the two teams to represent the zone in the finals while zone B will take their turn on November 17 and 18 in the Shama district of the Western region.

President of the GBSA, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah said the league may be relaunched next year and would see a massive improvement from the previous editions.

"We want to grow the game and make it nationwide so that national team call-ups will see players from all 10 regions."

He said the association will hold its elective congress before March, 2019.

He said the association is working with the FA Normalisation Committee so it will be incorporated under the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which is where the sport rightfully belongs.

He revealed that the process to be incorporated under the GFA started long ago under the erstwhile administration but things never materialised, however, 'we are hoping that with the new reforms, beach soccer will find its place under the football association.'

Head of Marketing at Cal Bank, Mr Kofi Siabi whose outfit has for the past eight years sponsored beach soccer pledged their continuous support for the sport and help to turn beach soccer into a very competitive and exciting sporting event for Ghanaians.