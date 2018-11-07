6 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher and Al-Sisi Review Strengthening of Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sharm Al-Sheikh — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Egyptian President, Adul-Fatah Al-Sisi, Tuesday held a closed-doo rmeeting followd by a joint talk session that included the delegations of the two countries.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Usama Faisal, told pressmen that the talks have included means of boosting the bilateral relations and implementation of the agreements that were signed during meetings of the joint righer presidential committee which were held in Khartoum in last October.

He added that the meeting reviewed the economic cooperation in the fields of electricity, railways and power and ways to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries, adding that regional and international issues of mutual concern were also discussed.

Sudan

Presidency of the Republic Gives Directive for Giving More Attention to DA'wah Work

Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir has given directive for placing more concern to… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.