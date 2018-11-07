Sudan: Al-Basher and Al-Sisi Review Strengthening of Relations

Sharm Al-Sheikh — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Egyptian President, Adul-Fatah Al-Sisi, Tuesday held a closed-doo rmeeting followd by a joint talk session that included the delegations of the two countries.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Usama Faisal, told pressmen that the talks have included means of boosting the bilateral relations and implementation of the agreements that were signed during meetings of the joint righer presidential committee which were held in Khartoum in last October.

He added that the meeting reviewed the economic cooperation in the fields of electricity, railways and power and ways to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries, adding that regional and international issues of mutual concern were also discussed.