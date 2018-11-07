6 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Attorney General Lauds Sudanese - Moroccan Relations

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed, has appreciated progress of the relations between Sudan and Morocco.

During his meeting at his office Tuesday with the General Attorney of the King and Chairman of the General Prosecution of Morocco, Mohamed Abdul-Nabawi, and the accompanying delegation, the Attorney General has appreciated provision of training opportunities at the Moroccan Higher Judicial Institute for Sudanese prosecutors.

He said that the visit of the Moroccan General Attorney provides a good opportunity for the exchange of experiences and information and coordination at the regional and international forums.

He referred to the role of the specialized prosecutions in combating human trafficking, money laundry, the funding of terrorism and other crimes, affirming Sudan with the combating of human trafficking phenomenon.

The Moroccan Attorney General indicated that his visit to Sudan is aimed for consultation and deliberation about the issues of mutual concern between Sudan and the Kingdom of Morocco in the judicial field.

