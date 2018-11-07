Sudan: President Al-Bashir Leaves for Egypt

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Tuesday left for the Arab Republic of Egypt in response to an official invitation from the Egyptian President, Abdul-Fatah Al-Sisi, to participate in the conclusion of the World Youth Forum in its second session which is held in Sharm Al-Sheikh city.

He was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the First Vice - President of the Republic, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

President Al-Bashir will hold in Egypt talks with President Abdul-Fatah Al-Sisi to discuss ways of consolidating the bilateral relations, implementation of the agreement which were signed during the recent meetings of the joint Sudanese - Egyptian presidential committee in Khartoum as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

President Al-Bashir is accompanied by the Minister at the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla Fadul, and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Usama Faisal.