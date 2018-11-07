Kenya: Former PS Omollo and 34 Others to Plead to Fresh Charges in NYS Case

Some 35 suspects, including former Youth and Gender Principal Secretary (PS) Lilian Omollo and three companies will plead to fresh charges in relation to the loss of Sh167.7 million at the National Youth Service (NYS).

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Lucas Onyina on Tuesday, the prosecution said they have amended some charges and consolidated the cases against the accused persons.

The prosecution also said it will be dropping charges against some accused persons including Mr Rodgers Nzioka, a former head of mechanic transport branch procurement.

However, his lawyer, Mr Assa Nyakundi, said he will oppose the withdrawal of the charges under section 87(a) of criminal procedure code, which means they can be arrested in future.

THREE COUNTS

The magistrate directed the parties to appear before him on November 30, when they will canvass all the issues they had raised.

In the new development, Ms Omollo, former NYS Director General Richard Ndubai, and 28 former public officials, are accused of conspiracy to commit an economic crime by allowing the payment of Sh167,715,700 to three companies including Firstling Limited, Kunjiwa Enterprises and Ameritrade Limited.

Among the charges Ms Omollo will face are three counts of abuse of office and wilful failure to comply with procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds.

She is alleged to have authorised the payment of Sh115 million to Firstling Supplies, approving the payment of Sh28.7 million to Ameritrade and payment of Sh23.4 million to Kunjiwa enterprises.

The directors of Firstling and Kunjiwa are accused of fraudulent acquisition of public funds. The accountants Isaiah Chapia, Keziah Wanjugu, Timothy Kiplagat and Jackson Juma are accused of false accounting.