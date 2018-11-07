Somalia: Mogadishu Hit By Protests As 4 Civilians Killed By AMISOM Troops

At least four civilians are reported to have been killed by Amisom troops on Tuesday in the Somali capital Mogadishu, Radio Dalsan reports. According to residents the civilians were caught up in a shooting that followed an IED explosion targeting Amisom convoy near the Holaha market.

The convoy had originated from the Maslaha military camp . Angry youth barred main roads along the area burning tires in protest of the killings. Families of the deceased displayed the bodies of the victims and demanded for justice.

Somalia government said it will investigate the killings. Wadajir Party leader Politician Abdirahman Abdishakur demanded for an explanation from Amisom over the killing of the civilians.

Somalis vented their anger over the killings on social media.

"What is Amisom's mandate? Amisom jas continued to be involved in civilian deaths and promises of investigation always end up incomplete" Amina Dahir commented on Facebook.