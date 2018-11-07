7 November 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Demands Answers From AMISOM Over Civilian Deaths

Mogadishu Mayor Abrahman Osman "Yarisow" has condemned the deaths of civilians following a shooting incident by Amisom troops in the Somali capital.

Yarisow posted on his official Facebook account that he had communicated with the Amisom Commander to seek answers into the killing of the four civilians.

"I told him that is not acceptable to kill innocent civilians. I asked him to meet the family and bring to justice those who caused the deaths" Yarisow stated.

At least four civilians are reported to have been killed by Amisom troops on Tuesday. According to residents the civilians were caught up in a shooting that followed an IED explosion targeting Amisom convoy near the Holaha market.

Angry youth barred main roads along the area burning tires in protest of the killings. Families of the deceased displayed the bodies of the victims and demanded for justice.

Somalia government said it will investigate the killings.

