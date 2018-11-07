7 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Japanese Investors Seek New Linkages for Market Penetration

Tagged:

Related Topics

In a bid to improve its investments in Nigeria, no fewer than 30 Japanese companies are seeking new linkages and partnerships with operators in the nation's real sector at the this year's Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF).

According to Japanese exhibitors, such linkages will help address the dwindling trade relations between Nigeria and Japan as well as foster growth and expansion of existing businesses in the country.

Indeed, the Trade Commissioner and Managing Director, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Shigeyo Nishizawa, stated that Japanese investors' interests in Nigeria's real sector reflect the belief and commitment the companies have in Africa's biggest market.

The Trade Commissioner said the number of the Japanese affiliated companies in Nigeria has increased by four in 2016 and by one in 2017 despite the recession.

"This shows that nothing has changed on the huge potential of Nigeria and how strongly Japanese companies are eager to tap into this lucrative market," he said.

Nishizawa while speaking at Japan Pavilion, at this year's trade fair, said: "Japanese firms and their local distributors have brought in more than 33 Japanese brands to fascinate Nigerians. I am more than excited to recognise that the Japan Pavilion functions as a business pathway for Nigeria, West Africa and even the whole continent for Japanese companies.

"An exciting moment for this year is encompassing which draws also the attention of beautiful women we called "Made in Japan, Made for Women" corner.

JETRO is setting up a special zone at the Japan Pavilion featuring a collection of products and services created by Japanese companies for women in Nigeria. From research, there is a common slogan in Nigeria that says "looking good is a good business".

"As a result, the "Made in Japan, Made for Women" zone will introduce Japanese products and services helping to enrich women's lives with more fashionable and convenient items. Events related to these products will also be held in this zone.

"The activities of Japanese companies in Nigeria are contributing to Nigeria's economic development and growth. They create jobs, educate staff, transfer technology and share values of Japanese craftsmanship, which is the key agenda of the Federal Government and its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP)", he added.

The Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, LCCI, Gabriel Idahosa had said this year's fair seeks to connect businesses and create value for stakeholders and it is apt and timely in the face of the current economic realities which underscores the need for diversification and inter-sectoral synergy.

Nigeria

Did the Economist Magazine Really Endorse Atiku?

On Friday 0ctober 26, the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation released a statement claiming the candidate of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.