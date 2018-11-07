Kenya: Survey Ranks Best Kenyan Organizations in Customer Service in Q3

Nairobi — Equity and Co-operative banks have been ranked the leading financial services providers in customer experience in quarter three of 2018.

The Customer Loyalty Industry Benchmark report by mSurvey reveals customers cited speed, service rates and efficiency as the key drivers of Net Promoter Scores in the baking industry.

Of the 12 sectors sampled in the survey, the Energy sector maintained its best experience to customers across the industries with Shell leading the pack.

In the insurance sector, customer service, efficiency and speed with which the claims are processed, and queries responded to were the key drivers of customer loyalty making Sanlam the industry leader.

Sectors that improved in their customer service delivery within the quarter included Banking, Health Facilities and Retail which recorded higher Industry Net Promoter Scores (NPS) from the previous quarter.

NHIF which had an NPS of 11 made significant improvements within the quarter with customers attributing this to improved speed of delivery and products that meet the customer needs at a pocket friendly cost.

There is a continued disparity in service offering between private and public health institutions. Customers hailed Gertrudes as the leading hospital in the private sector this quarter with an NPS of 37 dwarfing the industry score of -5 points owing to their speedy response to patient needs and their staff who are described by customers as courteous and helpful.

Government hospitals continued to reveal poor service delivery with customers calling out inadequate staff and facilities as well as unsatisfactory treatment by attendants. "They delay before they treat someone even if it's an emergency," said one customer. Customers play an integral part in the growth of a business.

"Understanding the drivers of customer loyalty enables a business to increase their operational efficiencies and enhance their competitive advantage through product innovation. These actions have proven to result in strengthened brand equity and revenue growth," said mSurvey Chief Commercial Officer Claire Munene.