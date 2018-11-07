Nigeria: Suspected Herdsmen Kidnap Four Reverend Fathers in Delta

Warri — Suspected herdsmen have kidnapped four Reverend Fathers in Abraka axis, Ethiope East local government area.

One of those whisked away by the kidnappers is Reverend Father Emmanuel Obadjere. Vanguard gathered from sources close to the Priests that the ugly incident occurred on Tuesday as they were descending the bridge in Abraka.

The clergy men were reportedly in four vehicles but the kidnappers allegedly forced two of the vehicles to a halt, ordering the occupants to alight

"Father Obadjere was travelling with his clergy friends to Ekpoma for their school's old students meeting. The incident happened at Abraka as they were coming down from the bridge. It was on Tuesday. They were in four vehicles. The kidnappers could not track the first two cars in front. The kidnappers looked like Fulani Herdsmen. They abandoned the vehicles the Priests were driving in. So it was the Priests in the other two vehicles that alerted other Priests in Warri Diocese of the development.

At press time, it could not be confirmed if the kidnappers had made any demand for ransom. Vanguard gathered they were however still in the custody of the kidnappers.

Meantime, the state Police Commissioner, Mr Mustafa Mohammad had not responded to a text message to him for comment on the development. Calls to his mobile phone rang out.