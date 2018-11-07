7 November 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Motorists Groan Amid Gridlock On Kubwa-Abuja Expressway

Scores of motorists plying the Kubwa-Abuja expressway were held on Wednesday in a gridlock caused by road-blocks mounted by officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Journalist who was at the scene, reports that vehicular movements were disrupted by the FRSC while attempting to chase out car dealers along the road.

Newsmen report that motorists spent between two and three hours before gaining access to free passage, while those scampering to beat the gridlock by taking alternative routes were turned back to the normal route by FRSC officials.

Mr Abbey Olatunji, a civil servant, expressed his dissatisfaction on the activities of the FRSC, describing it as improper.

"I am to resume work by 8a.m. I left my house very early, but I'm still here not going forward not going backward.

"FRSC officials need to know when to block road and not just do it at any time in the interest of road users," he said.

A mother, Mrs Precious One, also lamented the development, urging officials of the FRSC to urgently clear the road in order to bring back free flow of traffic.

"I left my house early enough to be in the clinic for my antenatal care, but now, I am stranded here. I don't know if I should continue with my journey or go back home," she added.

Attempts to speak with the road safety officials on duty were rebuffed, as one of the officials said they were not authorised to speak with the press.

The official, who refused to give his name, however, said that newsmen could go to the FRSC headquarters at Wuse Zone 7 for an official response.

NAN

