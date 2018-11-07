7 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Use AWCOM to Project Women's Game - Mad. Prempeh Urges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) Madam Freda Prempeh has called on Ghanaians to take advantage of the upcoming tournament to project the potential of women's football in the country.

Madam Prempeh said the tournament being staged in Ghana for the first time, presents an opportunity for Ghanaians to propel the good ideals of the women's game and also tap into the many benefits such events presented.

She made these comments when she called on the management of the New Times Corporation yesterday to solicit their assistance for a successful hosting of the competition slated from November 17- December 1.

Madam Prempeh who was accompanied by some members of the LOC and the competition's mascot Agrohemaa highlighted some of the potential benefits the country was likely to gain.

"The tournament will provide a boost for the hospitality and tourism industries. We are in talks with both agencies to see how best they can position themselves to profit economically from the competition."

She expressed sadness over unpaid bonuses and the poor conditions under which the Black Queens are camped, saying that has been a challenge from the camping days at Prampram.

Responding, Ms Carol Annang assured the LOC of the support of the two brands of the corporation's newspapers - Ghanaian Times and The Spectator.

She said such collaborations are good for the image of the corporation, adding that the two parties can explore the business opportunities for their mutual benefits.

She expressed confidence in the Black Queens ability to win the championship for the first time.

The Black Queens will kick off their campaign to lift the AWCON for the first time against the Fennecs of Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium after missing out narrowly as runners-up in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions.

Ghana

Ampah Joins Black Queens

Stalwart defender Faustina Ampah has arrived in Ghana to join the Black Queens for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.