Ghana: Use AWCOM to Project Women's Game - Mad. Prempeh Urges

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) Madam Freda Prempeh has called on Ghanaians to take advantage of the upcoming tournament to project the potential of women's football in the country.

Madam Prempeh said the tournament being staged in Ghana for the first time, presents an opportunity for Ghanaians to propel the good ideals of the women's game and also tap into the many benefits such events presented.

She made these comments when she called on the management of the New Times Corporation yesterday to solicit their assistance for a successful hosting of the competition slated from November 17- December 1.

Madam Prempeh who was accompanied by some members of the LOC and the competition's mascot Agrohemaa highlighted some of the potential benefits the country was likely to gain.

"The tournament will provide a boost for the hospitality and tourism industries. We are in talks with both agencies to see how best they can position themselves to profit economically from the competition."

She expressed sadness over unpaid bonuses and the poor conditions under which the Black Queens are camped, saying that has been a challenge from the camping days at Prampram.

Responding, Ms Carol Annang assured the LOC of the support of the two brands of the corporation's newspapers - Ghanaian Times and The Spectator.

She said such collaborations are good for the image of the corporation, adding that the two parties can explore the business opportunities for their mutual benefits.

She expressed confidence in the Black Queens ability to win the championship for the first time.

The Black Queens will kick off their campaign to lift the AWCON for the first time against the Fennecs of Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium after missing out narrowly as runners-up in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions.