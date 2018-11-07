Ghana: 5th Gold Fields PGA-Ghana Golf Launched

The fifth edition (25th Anniversary edition) of the Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) golf tournament was on Monday launched in Accra.

It is slated for November 28 to December 1 at the Damang Golf Course in the Western region and is expected to attract about 70 golfers from across the continent.

Organisers have also announced a whopping GH¢135,000 cash prize for the professional event which would be keenly contested.

According to the President of the PGA, Kwame Mintah, the winner of the competition would walk away with GH¢35,000 and encouraged Ghanaian golfers to train hard and live up to expectation on the day.

Head of the West Africa Region and Executive Vice President at Gold Fields, Mr Alfred Baku hoped past winners including Vincent Torgah, Amos Korblah and Kojo Bannie would battle hard to keep the Ghana flag high at the championship.

"The Damang course is very challenging and difficult but the exploits of these players in the past serves an indication they will be ready to make Ghana proud," he stated.

He announced that, dignitaries including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields, Nicholas Holland, Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu would be in attendance.