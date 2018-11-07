7 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 5th Gold Fields PGA-Ghana Golf Launched

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael D. Abayateye

The fifth edition (25th Anniversary edition) of the Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) golf tournament was on Monday launched in Accra.

It is slated for November 28 to December 1 at the Damang Golf Course in the Western region and is expected to attract about 70 golfers from across the continent.

Organisers have also announced a whopping GH¢135,000 cash prize for the professional event which would be keenly contested.

According to the President of the PGA, Kwame Mintah, the winner of the competition would walk away with GH¢35,000 and encouraged Ghanaian golfers to train hard and live up to expectation on the day.

Head of the West Africa Region and Executive Vice President at Gold Fields, Mr Alfred Baku hoped past winners including Vincent Torgah, Amos Korblah and Kojo Bannie would battle hard to keep the Ghana flag high at the championship.

"The Damang course is very challenging and difficult but the exploits of these players in the past serves an indication they will be ready to make Ghana proud," he stated.

He announced that, dignitaries including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields, Nicholas Holland, Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu would be in attendance.

Ghana

Ampah Joins Black Queens

Stalwart defender Faustina Ampah has arrived in Ghana to join the Black Queens for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.