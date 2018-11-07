5 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Baz Wins Kwese Dispute

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
...
By Fidelis Munyoro

Econet Media (Mauritius) cannot distribute Kwese TV satellite content to Zimbabwean viewers because it failed to comply with the terms and conditions under which it was granted licence, the Supreme Court has ruled.

This follows the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe's (BAZ) appeal to the superior court contesting a High Court decision allowing Econet Media Limited (Mauritius) to distribute Kwese TV satellite content to Zimbabwean viewers.

The lower court nullified a decision by BAZ cancelling the content distribution licence awarded to Econet Media's partner, Dr Dish (Pvt) Ltd to provide the service pending confirmation of the provisional order.

Following a court ruling on October 25, but made available yesterday, Kwese parent company--Econet Media -- said the satellite television was shutting down, after 18 months in operation.

In statement issued at the weekend, the firm said the development was due a review of its business strategy and services offerings.

But Justice Tendai Uchena, sitting with Justices Ben Hlatshwayo and Bharat Patel, quashed the High Court decision on the basis that Mr Dish had sought an order to protect conduct which was clearly against the provisions of the country's broadcasting laws.

More to follow...

Zimbabwe

Govt Targets 1,5 Million Houses By 2023

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira has reaffirmed that Government is committed to its development… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.