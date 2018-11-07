Africa: Morocco-Cedeao and China-Africa at the heart of the eleventh MEDays Forum in Tangier

Casablanca, Morocco (ADV) – Organized by the Amadeus Institute in Morocco, the MEDays Forum will be held this year from 7 to 10 November in Tangier. In its eleventh edition, the Forum will be devoted to various issues, including Morocco’s accession to ECOWAS and China-Africa relations.

“The MEDays Forum, whose global dimension is fully assumed, is a high point in the international agenda of major conferences, maintaining its primary purpose, namely a platform for promoting and strengthening South-South cooperation and exchange. South, “it says in the announcement. Nearly 150 high-level speakers including Heads of State and Government, Ministers, Politicians, Nobel Prize winners, business leaders, leaders of international organizations, experts and representatives of civil society, from around 70 countries, will be part of the expected 3,500 participants.

On the occasion of this Forum, according to the organizers, various topics will be mentioned. According to the statement, the Forum will study the ruptures and the many changes that animate the international scene and will also be devoted to the theme of the accession of Morocco to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The Forum “will be a real bridge of dialogue between the Kingdom and the different Member States of the Community, like the recent conferences organized by the Amadeus Institute in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.

MEDays will allow officials and experts from both sides to discuss sectoral issues in order to give shape to the spirit of co-construction and co-ownership of Morocco’s accession to ECOWAS, “the organizers said. Other topics for MEDays include China-Africa relations and the new Silk Road in the 21st century, which will be discussed with the participation of experts and officials from China and the African continent.