Ghana: 'Ghanaian Judokas Ready for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games'

Mr Emmanuel Tetteh, President of the Ghana Judo Association (GJA) is confident Ghana will make an impact at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

Speaking to the media at the 20th edition of the Japan Ambassador's Judo Open Championship on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium, he said the Ghanaian players have improved a lot and most of them are ready for honours on the big stage.

He named Raymond Normeshie in the over 100kg division as one of Ghana's medal hopefuls at the Tokyo 2020 showpiece.

According to him, most of the judokas are training on their own very seriously with some taking part in international tournaments to gain exposure and experience.

"Razak Alhassan and others were in Morocco for a championship and excelled. Some coaches and officials would also undergo courses to sharpen their skills so we can confidently say there is a very bright future for judo in Ghana."

He thanked the Japan Embassy for its tremendous support and added, 'we have to go to Tokyo and win a medal to prove their support has not gone waste.'

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Tsutomu Himeno who watched the Open Championship at the D. G. Hathiramani Hall expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Ghanaian judokas and urged them to train harder and participate in more competitions.

Mr Saka Acquaye, Deputy Director General (Technical) at the National Sports Authority (NSA) also commended the participants and advised the winners not to relax but strive for excellence.