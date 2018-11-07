Ghana/Ethiopia: Ghana to Camp in Kenya for Ethiopia Clash

The Black Stars will pitch camp in Naivasha, Kenya to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa in a fortnight. FA sources say invited players will converge at the resort town of Naivasha which is 76 Km from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Ghana's squad trained in Addis Ababa last month en route to Nairobi to play the Harambee Stars which they lost 1-0. The Black Stars will face the Walias on November 18.

"We will be camping in Kenya ahead of the game against Ethiopia because of the high altitude demands," Coach Kwesi Appiah has confirmed to Ghanamansports.

"The Technical team submitted our programme line up to the Normalisation Committee and settled on Kenya, where we think would be good for the players to acclimatise."

Ghana, who is third on the Group F table, is in dire need for a win to get their campaign back on track.