Ghana: Gold Fields Ghana Builds Capacity of Teachers

About 80 teachers in the Western Region have been trained on how to aid students to excel in examination, at a workshop in Tarkwa.

Organised by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, the participants were drawn from senior and junior high schools in Tarkwa and Damang.

They were taught how to identify ineffective study and revision habits among students and help them remember and apply what they have learnt.

The techniques were contained in 'EXCEL! - A Practical Guide to Studying and Passing Examinations', a Ghana Education Service (GES) recommended book, authored by Dominic deGraft Aidoo, a United Kingdom based Ghanaian.

In addition, Goldfields Ghana donated 1,000 copies of the book to schools in the catchment areas.

Mr Robert Siaw, Sustainable Development Manager at Gold Fields noted that the inability of some students to understand instructions had often been blamed for poor performance.

By building the capacity of teachers and donating copies of the book to students, he said Gold Fields hoped to improve students' ability to comprehend exams questions.

"This book provides simple and practical steps which will be useful to students, even those who dread examinations.

Both teachers and students should read the book and learn how to prepare very well for exams," he said.

Mr Siaw urged teachers to adopt a positive approach to teaching and preparing students for exams in order for them to excel.

He reaffirmed Goldfield's commitment to give back to the host communities.