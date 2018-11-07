Ghana: UmaT VC Cautions Students Against Irresponsible Behaviour

Tarkwa — The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, Prof. Jerry S.Y Kuma has cautioned students of the university against acts of indiscipline including lateness to matriculation ceremonies.

He explained that matriculation ceremonies were important occasions on the calendar of any high academic institution where students were formally admitted.

Therefore the authorities will not countenance irresponsible acts on such occasions.

Prof. Kuma cautioned the students at the 14th matriculation ceremony held at Tarkwa on Saturday.

As at 9 am on Saturday, when the programme was to begin, majority of the students were absent, a situation which compelled UMaT authorities, led by the Registrar, Mr. Andrew Doku, to close all entry points to the auditorium and a roll-call was conducted.

The Vice Chancellor who looked unhappy about the situation remarked that: "This is very serious and I take exception to this lateness. In the academia, we do not tolerate lateness.

To those who came in late, appropriate sanctions await you. All the privileges accorded students of this university, would be accorded you and therefore you would be expected to reciprocate this gesture by acting responsibly," he said.

He told the students that the university was ready to support them and advised them to also respect their lecturers and colleagues to make their stay fruitful, saying "we are a peaceful people."

He further urged them to take their examinations serious; saying that those caught cheating during any examination would face disciplinary actions including dismissal.

He bemoaned the current trend where some young people have lost the virtues of hard work, honesty, punctuality and sense of morality.

UMaT, Prof. Kuma said was dedicated to provide quality engineering education to students and further moulding their character to become quality persons to their families, nation and the world at large.

According to him, out of the 597 students admitted this academic year, 457 representing 77 per cent were males while 140 representing 23 per cent, were females.

He assured that UMaT remained focused to increasing the percentage of women studying engineering at the university.